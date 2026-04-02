3,609 trees transplanted for Central Vista projects,1,545 perished: Govt

The government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that 1,545 of the 3,609 trees (43%) transplanted to make way for the Central Vista redevelopment projects had “perished post-transplantation”.

Replying to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said a total of 3,609 trees had been transplanted for the Central Vista projects, including 1,734 from the site of Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 and 3; 402 from the new Parliament building, 390 from the Vice-President’s Enclave and 143 from the new Prime Minister’s Office and residence projects. He added that 1,545 trees had “perished post-transplantation”.

In order to compensate for the removal of the trees, a total of 24,450 trees had been planted at the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur and 1,730 trees in Ghitorni as per the mandatory requirement. From 2023-24 to 2025-26, a total of Rs 5.29 crore had been spent on transplantation and compensatory plantation, the written reply showed.