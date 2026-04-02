3,609 trees transplanted for Central Vista projects,1,545 perished: Govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that 1,545 of the 3,609 trees (43%) transplanted to make way for the Central Vista redevelopment projects had “perished post-transplantation”.
Replying to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said a total of 3,609 trees had been transplanted for the Central Vista projects, including 1,734 from the site of Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 and 3; 402 from the new Parliament building, 390 from the Vice-President’s Enclave and 143 from the new Prime Minister’s Office and residence projects. He added that 1,545 trees had “perished post-transplantation”.
In order to compensate for the removal of the trees, a total of 24,450 trees had been planted at the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur and 1,730 trees in Ghitorni as per the mandatory requirement. From 2023-24 to 2025-26, a total of Rs 5.29 crore had been spent on transplantation and compensatory plantation, the written reply showed.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Central Public Works Department had started the Central Vista redevelopment project in 2019. The plan included the construction of a new Parliament building, the Vice-President’s Enclave, the Executive Enclave (PM’s office and residence) and 10 new office buildings known as Common Central Secretariat or Kartavya Bhawan. The new buildings are to come up at the site of existing government offices and buildings after demolishing them. So far, the Parliament, VP Enclave, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 and 3, and Executive Enclave part 1, named Seva Teerth, have been completed. Work on the PM’s residence and the remaining seven CCS buildings is ongoing. The plan also envisages the conversion of the North Block and South Block into a new national museum.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram