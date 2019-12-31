42,500 MT of onion available, send your demand: Ram Vilas Paswan asks states

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has reduced the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 MT to 2 MT. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has reduced the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 MT to 2 MT.

dWith retail prices of onions soaring above Rs 100 per kg in most cities, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Pawan said Monday that about 42,500 metric tonnes (MT) of onions is available for supply. He asked states to send their requirements for onion to his department and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).

“As per target fixed, consignments of imported onion have started arriving from 15 December onwards and approx 42500 MT of onion stock is available. I request State govts to send their demand to Department of Consumer Affairs and NAFED to augment the Onion supply in their State,” Paswan said in a tweet.

According to data available on the portal of Department of Consumer Affairs, which monitors the movements in retail and wholesale prices of 22 commodities, retail prices of onion on Monday were recorded at more than Rs 100 per kg in several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, and Bengaluru.

In a bid to arrest the rising prices of onions, the government had directed public sector undertaking MMTC to import onions from countries such as Turkey.

Apart from this, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has reduced the stock holding limits for retailers from 5 MT to 2 MT.

Moreover, Paswan had written a letter to all chief ministers asking them to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations to ensure that supplies in markets are augmented and stock holding limits are strictly enforced.

Earlier this month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that a shortfall in production has led to the spike in onion prices and the Centre has taken several measures to deal with the issue.

States had given an estimated production of over 69.9 lakh tonnes of onion by November 30 in this season, but the actual production is likely to be 53.67 lakh tonnes, Tomar told the Lok Sabha on December 12.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App