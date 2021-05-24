42-year-old dies, showcause to Jharkhand CHC for inadequacies

GURCHARAN HEMBROM, 42, who was brought to Baharagora Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment on May 21 as he was gasping for oxygen, died on Saturday at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur — 100 kilometres away, where he was referred for further treatment.

MGM Hospital’s certificate stated the cause of death as ‘cardiorespiratory failure’.

The Sunday Express had reported on the poor handling of Gurcharan’s case in East Singhbhum district’s Baharagora CHC. Despite two ambulances present in the hospital vicinity, it took more than 40 mins for an ambulance to be provided to him. He was also without oxygen for more than five minutes when the power supply went off.

Gurcharan’s oxygen level was around 76% while on concentrator support and he was referred to the MGM for further treatment as it ‘required ventilator’.

Sources in the Health Department said that a show cause notice was issued to the CHC Baharagora after it was found that despite the availability of generators it was non-functional for uninterrupted power supply for running the oxygen concentrators.

Sources said due to 108 ‘formalities’, the ambulance service could not be provided earlier.