42 private hospitals notified for Covid treatment, Haryana tells Punjab and Haryana HC

THE HARYANA government Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the services of labs of nearby government medical colleges can be availed if the need arises to increase the testing capacity to meet the Covid-19 situation in Gurgaon. The government said the information regarding Covid-19 and available infrastructure has been made available on a portal.

The reply was filed in response to a petition seeking increase in testing laboratories in Gurgaon and making arrangements for real time disclosure of available beds for Covid patients at the private and government hospitals in the state. A division bench Wednesday declined to issue any direction in the PIL after perusal of the government reply.

The government said it has notified 42 private hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 in the state and eight private labs have been approved for the testing. As far as government sector is concerned, the testing facility is available at 12 government labs. A total of seven private labs and one government lab for testing are situated in Gurgaon, the government said.

“Further, on the recommendations of ICMR, the use of rapid point-of-care antigen test kits has also been started for Covid-19 diagnosis, which would be helpful in increasing the testing capacity of the district,” the reply said further.

The government also said the latest information regarding Covid-19 — such as total number of positive cases, active cases, deaths, tests, positivity rate, tests per million, etc — is made available on daily basis in the health bulletin, and the district-wise detailed information such as number and names of dedicated hospitals and health centres, number of beds, number of ventilators, details of testing labs and collection centres along with their maps are available on coronaharyana.in portal.

