42 grooms, 0 brides: The making of a mass wedding scam in Madhya Pradesh

Forty-two grooms from Madhya Pradesh turned up on their wedding day, some dressed in bright sherwanis, marigold garlands and steel dabbas carrying sweets. But the brides never arrived, and the men would later realise they had been duped by a fake wedding scam.

What unfolded in Dewas on Sunday was not just a case of financial fraud, according to police, but a public humiliation for dozens of men who had travelled from villages and small towns across Dewas and neighbouring districts, believing they were about to get married. By evening, the celebration ground had turned into a scene of anger and disbelief as families realised they may have been trapped in an elaborate scam that allegedly collected lakhs of rupees by promising brides from an Indore-based orphanage.

Police officials said preliminary investigation suggests the case involves organised cheating under the pretext of marriage.

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“We have received complaints from several youths. The matter is being investigated seriously,” Bank Note Press police station in-charge Preeti Katare said. “The accused are being identified and traced. We are also verifying the claims related to the orphanage whose name was allegedly used.”

Each groom had paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 to middlemen who promised to organise a “collective marriage ceremony” in Dewas. Some said they had first been shown photographs of prospective brides on mobile phones weeks earlier. Others claimed they were assured the women were from poor or orphaned backgrounds and were willing to marry immediately.

Rahul, who travelled from Harniyakalan village, said, “Each of us was asked to pay Rs 25,000 as a registration fee. We were told the brides were from Indore’s Matru Chhaya Ashram. When we asked for photographs, the organisers sent us pictures of models downloaded from social media. They told us to reach Dewas a day before the ceremony and assured us that the collective wedding would take place the next morning. They even promised dowry items. But when we reached the venue, nobody was there, and all the phones were eventually switched off,” Meena said.

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Ashok, one of the grooms, said they were “instructed to come in plain clothes because the groom’s attire and all wedding rituals would be arranged there itself”. “They specifically told us not to apply haldi or mehendi before arriving because all the rituals would happen at the venue,” he said.

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Om Prakash, who went with his family from Bhopal, said they “selected brides from the photographs that had been sent to us on mobile phones”.

“We had submitted documents online for my brother’s marriage. After we arrived, the organisers kept telling us that madam was on the way with the brides, but nobody came until midnight,” said Rajkumari, the sister of one of the men. “Several grooms had hired cars to travel here, and many families had invited relatives and guests for the wedding. Everyone was left humiliated.”

A senior police officer said the incident came to light on May 24, and a cheating case was filed. “The prime accused, Mukesh, and his wife have been arrested. We are gathering details about their modus operandi. Since the accused are from Vidisha district, a team has also been sent there to collect further information,” said the officer.