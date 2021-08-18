41 Keralites stuck in Kabul, state urges Centre to evacuate them

Stating that “41 Keralites, including women and children, have requested for their safe evacuation” from Taliban-controlled Kabul, the Kerala government on Tuesday urged the External Affairs Ministry to make necessary arrangements for their safe evacuation to India.

In the letter, Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) principal secretary Dr K Ellangovan mentioned that they are receiving a large number of calls from Malayalees stranded in Kabul, most of them working in various companies in that country. “…Some messages have stated that the Taliban is verifying identity of stranded Indians and taking away their passports,’’ he wrote.

Ellangovan stated that the state government does not know how many people are left stranded in Kabul.

“We have got a distress call from one of the Keralites in Kabul, saying that 41 are stranded there. Hence, we have requested the External Affairs Ministry for help. We haven’t verified anything about these stranded persons,’’ he stated.