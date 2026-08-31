403 Indian nationals cross into Nepal from China; forensics team from India begins work on DNA samples

The trail of devastation left behind in the riverside town of Betrawati in Nepal on Sunday. Betrawati is also on the main route used by pilgrims travelling to Gosaikunda, a pilgrimage site in Rasuwa. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

AS MANY as 403 Indian nationals safely crossed into Nepal from China on Sunday and 500 Indians are still in China and safe, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

However, the ministry did not give any update on the missing Indians. On Saturday, as search and rescue operations continued in Nepal for the fourth day, the ministry had said 275 Indian nationals and another 128 people of Indian origin – mostly Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims — remained missing.

On Sunday, the MEA on its X handle shared a list of 149 people who were rescued. It also said that a “19-member specialized forensics team from India began functioning in Kathmandu today”.