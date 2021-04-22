400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur: SGPC to limit celebrations

The SGPC has decided to limit the grand function it has been planning to mark the 400th Prakash Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Addressing a press conference at the SGPC office in Amritsar on Wednesday, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “The 400th Prakash Gurpurab centenary celebrations were scheduled to be celebrated grandly at Bhai Gurdas Ji Nagar, New Amritsar in collaboration with the sangat. But due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, these ceremonies will now be held at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib at Sri Darbar Sahib.”

She said that the decision has been taken after holding discussions with government officials.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “There was a lot of enthusiasm among the sangat for the centenary celebrations, but due to Covid-19 there would not be a large gathering. A series of events are being organised at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birth place of the ninth Guru in Amritsar, which are being telecast live through various platforms. During the centenary, similar events will be telecast live so that the sangat of country and world can get connected with the historic day celebration. During the centenary celebrations, links would be provided to the channels for live coverage for the events from April 29 to May 1. Any channel which wants to do the live coverage would be able to do so.”

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Covid-19 has affected the whole world and as always the SGPC is working for the betterment of humanity even in this time of crisis. Although, the SGPC was already providing better treatment to the corona patients at its healthcare institutions, now in view of the critical situation, Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital at Chatiwind Gate has been completely dedicated for the corona patients.”

She said, “A total of 100 beds have been provided here and corona vaccination facility is also being provided free of cost. SGPC has made arrangements for vaccination at Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College Vallah, Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital Amritsar, Baba Buddha Ji Hospital Bir Sahib and at Fuhara Chowk Amritsar. The SGPC is taking good care of the corona patients and the medical teams are providing better services for their care.”

Talking about shortage of oxygen, the SGPC chief added: “There is a big problem of oxygen for the treatment of corona patients for which the government should make steadfast and solid arrangements. The matter has also been taken up with the Chief Secretary of Punjab government. Covid-19 vaccine is also not fully available which could be a problem. SGPC had already deposited money in advance for the vaccine and appealed to the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of the vaccine.”