400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur: SGPC begins limited celebrations amid coronavirus

Sri Akhand Path was inaugurated at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, on Thursday to mark the 400th Prakash Purab (birth centenary) of the Guru.

It was followed by the commencement of religious events at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall attached to Golden Temple.

All these events will conclude on birth anniversary of the ninth Guru that falls on Saturday, which is also a lockdown day in Punjab.

“Due to Covid-19, the events are being held symbolically. Some sangat participated in the bhog of Sehaj Paths at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, while others joined in the same through various online channels. The sangat that held bhog of 20,000 Sehaj Paths belong to different countries.” SGPC spokesperson said.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said that the centenary celebrations were being held in a symbolic manner due to Covid-19. She said that live coverage has been arranged on various channels to connect the sangat with the centenary celebrations.