4,000 people in possession of AMC land to get ownership

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to grant ownership rights to 4,000 persons and/or entities in Ahmedabad, who have been in the possession of various land properties of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on rent for close to 45 years, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday.

The decision marks the resolution of the problem over 45 years old. Those to be benefited by it include 1,196 cases wherein Sindhi refugees have been possessing land plots on rent, the release added.

The release said that the CM took the decision after holding a high-level meeting that was also attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel, AMC Standing Committee Chairman Amul Bhatt, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban development) Mukesh Puri and Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Manoj Das.

An official aware of the development said that these are the properties – residential, commercial and open land plots – that have been given out on rent for different periods to various people – including Sindhi refugees – some 40-45 years ago.

“Since then, they have been enjoying possession of the property on rent. The rent agreement used to be renewed after its expiry. However, they were not enjoying ownership rights and so, could not avail benefits like taking loan or expansion or redevelopment of the property, etc. In 2012, the AMC had passed a resolution to give these properties on long term lease with ownership rights to those having in its possession. That resolution was pending for approval of the higher authorities and the CM has now sanctioned it,” said the officer.

“The policy level modalities of implementation of the decision will be framed by the AMC.”

Another senior official said that owing to various reasons, a number of such rented out properties have been locked up in disputes and the latest decision will help the AMC reduce litigations linked with these properties. The AMC is likely to come up with a general resolution on the issue that will have minor details of the policy, including the premium to be charged.

Sources said that the decision may fetch electoral rewards for ruling BJP as the general elections of the AMC are due in December this year.

Additionally, it will also help the AMC generate revenue especially when all the state authorities are cash strapped owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources added that the decision is also following one of the recommendations of Hasmukh Adhia Committee that was formed to guide the Gujarat government on the economic revival of the state owing to the pandemic.

