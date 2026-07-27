Two arrested from Rajasthan village as hunt for 400-year-old cannon continues

The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16.

Two men have been arrested for the theft of a historic cannon from the Kachhari Mahal inside Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

Police arrested Aman Kumar Meena and Timmu Ram from Gavadi Meena village, where they have now been digging in an attempt to recover the 400-year-old cannon.

The arrests also come as police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continue their search for the 400-year-old cannon, with efforts focused on Gavadi Meena village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

Investigators claim highway toll plaza camera footage traced the registration of the vehicle suspected to have been used in the theft to Karauli district, prompting police from both states to launch a joint manhunt. This allegedly led them to Aman Kumar Meena, whose vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint.