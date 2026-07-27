Two arrested from Rajasthan village as hunt for 400-year-old cannon continues

The arrests also come as police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continue their search for the 400-year-old cannon, with efforts focused on Gavadi Meena village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJul 27, 2026 10:06 PM IST
The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16.The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16.
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Two men have been arrested for the theft of a historic cannon from the Kachhari Mahal inside Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

Police arrested Aman Kumar Meena and Timmu Ram from Gavadi Meena village, where they have now been digging in an attempt to recover the 400-year-old cannon.

The arrests also come as police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continue their search for the 400-year-old cannon, with efforts focused on Gavadi Meena village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

Investigators claim highway toll plaza camera footage traced the registration of the vehicle suspected to have been used in the theft to Karauli district, prompting police from both states to launch a joint manhunt. This allegedly led them to Aman Kumar Meena, whose vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint.

“During initial questioning, Timmu said that the villagers in Gadavi Meena decided to secure the cannon to threaten Gurjar-dominated villages over the Panchana Dam dispute,” Shivpuri police station Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prashant Sharma told The Indian Express, adding that police are investigating those claims.

Police have allegedly impounded the vehicle used by the suspects. As the search for the cannon continues, tensions have risen in the village, with police claiming residents of Gavadi Meena have refused to allow them to enter.

The cannon, displayed in the fort’s Open Kacheri complex, is believed to have been removed during the night of July 15-16. Police suspect a large network is involved in artefact theft. The heist has caused the Madhya Pradesh authorities scrambling to piece together how the heist was pulled off from the Narwar Fort, located on a 3,000-ft-high hill.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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