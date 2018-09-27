400 companies of forces for security net during J&K polls

Four hundred additional companies of security forces are being engaged for the elections. (Representational photo) Four hundred additional companies of security forces are being engaged for the elections. (Representational photo)

With a view to tackle law and order situation in run up to municipal and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, an elaborate security grid has been laid out across the Valley, with special emphasis on south Kashmir, sources said. The polls are slated to begin in October and continue till mid-December.

Four hundred additional companies of security forces are being engaged for the elections.

Sources told The Indian Express that the 238 additional companies of forces requisitioned for Amarnath Yatra this year were retained by the state, while an additional 162 companies have been called in to provide what the administration is referring to as an “environment of security” for the polls.

Apart from the Army and J&K Police, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF will provide manpower to the security blanket for the polls, sources said.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has decided to club polling stations in the Valley, for both the urban local body and panchayat polls. While in the urban centres, the number of polling stations could be reduced by half, in parts of south Kashmir where situation is “unpredictable” for the forces, the number of polling stations may be reduced to one-fourth of the number prescribed. State Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra said the “commission is currently reviewing all factors”.

J&K police and state poll panel have maintained that while it was not possible to secure every candidate, an environment of security will be created to ensure “free and fair” polls. “This means that apart from providing additional security cover, overground workers will be picked up, there will be greater presence of forces by the day, and in night there will be greater domination in sensitive areas,” a senior police officer said.

More than 17 lakh voters will elect representatives to 79 municipal bodies starting October 8 and 58 lakh voters will vote in the panchayat elections starting November 18. Sarpanches to 4,490 panchayats are to be elected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App