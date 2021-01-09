scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
40-year-old Punjab farmer ends life at Singhu border: Haryana Police

The farmer, Amarinder Singh, was a resident of Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district. The man was rushed to a local hospital in Sonipat where he died, said Sonipat's Kundli police station's inspector Ravi Kumar.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: January 9, 2021 9:57:00 pm
Farm bills 2020, farmer protest, farmer talks,govt-farmer talks, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, farmer protest news, Indian express newsFarmers during a tractor march from Delhi’s Singhu border to Tikri on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A 40-year-old Punjab farmer, who was taking part in the protest at the Singhu border against the Central farm laws, allegedly took his own life by consuming some poisonous substance on Saturday evening, police said.

The farmer, Amarinder Singh, was a resident of Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district. The man was rushed to a local hospital in Sonipat where he died, said Sonipat’s Kundli police station’s inspector Ravi Kumar.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

The three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

