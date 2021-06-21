40 workers of SP, RLD booked over clash with cops in Baghpat

"Local police officers have lost their morale and their sense of duty in the present regime, which cannot tolerate a win by Opposition candidates. But the law of the land is with us," Jagpal Tevatia, the chief of the RLD's Baghpat unit, said.

A day after Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) activists clashed with the police and staged a road blockade on the Meerut -Baraut link road in Baghpat district, the police registered fresh cases against 40 workers of the two parties for enforcing the road block while another six were booked by name for causing a hindrance discharging official duty.

However, earlier on Sunday, around a dozen political workers detained by the Baghpat police for breach of peace, were granted bail at the special Baghpat Court prompting the law enforcers to book them in other cases.

“Local police officers have lost their morale and their sense of duty in the present regime, which cannot tolerate a win by Opposition candidates. But the law of the land is with us. What’s worse is that the police officers are not ready to disclose names of those who have been booked by name in the FIR,” Jagpal Tevatia, the chief of the RLD’s Baghpat unit, said.