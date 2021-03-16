40% of families displaced during Pong Dam construction yet to be settled: Himachal govt

Nearly 40 per cent of the families displaced during the construction of Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh 50 years ago are yet to be settled, according to information tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query by Dehra MLA Hoshyar Singh, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said that during the construction of Pong Dam in 1968-72, people displaced from the area were to be rehabilitated not in Himachal but in Rajasthan.

“As per latest information, out of a total 16,352 families declared eligible for allotments in Rajasthan, 6,355 families are yet to be settled against which 2020 cases are pending with the Rajasthan government for allotment,” he said.

Also, in the question hour Romila, an anganwadi helper in Hamirpur, fell sick a few days after being vaccinated for Covid and died around 18 days later, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal told the Assembly.

He said that the cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report is out, and it cannot be said currently if the death was linked to vaccination.

In three years from 2018 to 2020, around 630 police cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered in Himachal, among which the conviction rate was 9 per cent.

Around 1,400 challans were issued for illegal mining in the jurisdiction of police stations Jawali, Nurpur and Indora in Kangra district during the last three years. Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur alleged that despite there being little snowfall in his area this winter, HRTC buses remain suspended on some routes causing inconvenience to the public.

Protests

The Himachal Kisan Sabha held an agitation outside the Vidhan Sabha complex to protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament last year.

Another protest was held against the state education department by arts teachers who alleged that they had been given training for teaching art and craft by the State Council for Vocational Training but were yet to be appointed by the government.