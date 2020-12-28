40 new cases in Panchkula, 225 active now

Panchkula district has conducted 1,37,358 tests as yet, while only 890 tests were conducted in the district Sunday. (Representational)

The district reported 40 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 9,906 in the district. No Covid-related deaths were reported during the day.

Of the new cases, 36 hailed from the district and the remaining were added to the outsider count. The active cases tally in Panchkula stood at 225 Sunday, while the recovery rate stood at 96.3 per cent.

Besides the 9,906 residents of Panchkula who have tested positive here, an added 3,099 persons from other districts have also been infected here. A total of 177 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula. Meanwhile, 140 people here have succumbed to the disease.

Panchkula district has conducted 1,37,358 tests as yet, while only 890 tests were conducted in the district Sunday.