40 more identified in Moradabad attack: Police

A day after a team of health workers and policemen were attacked at Nawabpura locality in Moradabd district while trying to quarantine the family members of a patient who died of COVID-19, police said they have identified more than 40 people with the help of CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident.

Seventeen people were arrested on Wednesday under relevant IPC sections and National Security Act.

Moradabad Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said teams had been formed to arrest newly identified people. “We are identifying the people who were present there and involved in the attack. Teams have been formed to arrest them. We have identified more than 40 people,” said Anand.

Seven people – a doctor, three medical workers and three policemen – were injured in the attack labelled an “inhuman crime” by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The National Security Act has been invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in Firozabad for allegedly abusing and trying to attack a team of the municipal corporation which was sanitising a locality under Linepar police station.

“When the team was sanitising an area, a few drops of the liquid splashed on a person’s clothes. He got three other members of his family and started abusing the officials and tried to attack the team, and the team members – around six people – overpowered the family members and sought help from local police,” said Additional SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh.

Singh said three had been arrested, while one person was absconding. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident with relevant IPC sections. “

