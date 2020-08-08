40 deaths in Nagpur, toll jumps to 269 in district

The death rate has also suddenly soared and now stands at 3.47 per cent, which was 2 per cent till the end of July. (Representational) The death rate has also suddenly soared and now stands at 3.47 per cent, which was 2 per cent till the end of July. (Representational)

The death toll from Covid-19 in Nagpur district rose to 269 on Friday with 40 deaths. The toll includes 223 deaths from Nagpur city and 46 from rural areas. Of these, 143 deaths occurred in the first seven days of this month. The number of positive cases in the district has risen to 7,747 with 456 new cases on Friday.

On Thursday, there were 25 deaths and 539 new cases in the district. Of the 7,747 cases in the district, at least 5,206 are from Nagpur city. As many as 4,337 patients have recovered with a recovery rate of at least 56 per cent, down from 65 per cent last month.

The death rate has also suddenly soared and now stands at 3.47 per cent, which was 2 per cent till the end of July. Covid-19 patients with irreversible fibrosis of lungs are reporting for treatment in greater numbers in the city, causing the sudden increase in toll.

