40 candidates of Azad Group, including Kulwant Singh, file nominations

As many as 40 candidates of Azad Group, including former Mayor and Azad Group leader, Kulwant Singh, filed their nomination papers for the upcoming civic body elections on Saturday.

Those who filed the nominations include Atul Sharma from ward number 4, Harjit Kaur from ward number 6, Manjeet Kaur from ward number 7, Inderjit Singh Khokhar from ward number 8, Sarbjit Kaur Mann from ward number 9, Paramjit Singh Kahlon from ward number 10, Bhupinder Pal Kaur from ward number 11, Jagtar Singh Kumbra from ward number 14, BN Kotnala from ward number 16, Opinder Preet Kaur Gill from ward number 18, Manpreet Kaur from ward number 19, Gajjan Singh from ward number 20, Anjali Singh from ward number 21, Dilpreet Kaur Walia from ward number 23, Channan Singh from ward number 24, Ravinder Singh Kumbra from ward number 26, Sonu Sodhi from ward number 27. Ramanpreet Kaur Kumbra from ward number 28, Rajinder Kaur Kumbra from ward number 29, Jasbir Kaur Atli from ward number 30, Rajni Goyal from ward number 31, Surinder Singh Roda from ward number 32, Harjinder Kaur Sohana from ward number 33, Sukhdev Singh Patwari from ward number 34, Aruna Sharma from ward number 35, Romesh Prakash Kamboj from ward number 36, Balwinder Kaur from ward number 37, Sarabjit Singh Samana from ward number 38, Karamjit Kaur from ward number 39, Kamaljeet Kaur from ward number 40, Kulwant Singh from ward number 42 , Bir Singh Bajwa from ward number 44, Dr. Uma Sharma from ward number 45, Swarn Singh from ward number 46, Monica Sharma from ward number 47, Rajinder Prasad Sharma from ward number 48, Harjinder Kaur from ward number 49, and Gurmeet Kaur from ward number 50 filed nominations from Azad group.