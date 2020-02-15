In UP, 4 youths held for kidnapping, killing class 12 student: Police

Police identified the arrested accused as Shyam Sunder, Ramji Rajput, Shivam Rajput and Ashish Verma.(Representational Image) Police identified the arrested accused as Shyam Sunder, Ramji Rajput, Shivam Rajput and Ashish Verma.(Representational Image)

THE KANNAUJ police Friday arrested four youths, aged between 19 and 21, for allegedly kidnapping and killing a student of class XII in Tirwa police station area. They murdered the victim, Abhishek Rajput, and buried the body in a forest area on February 4 and had made a phone call to the father on February 10 and demanded Rs 8 lakh, police said.

Police identified the arrested accused as Shyam Sunder, Ramji Rajput, Shivam Rajput and Ashish Verma. They claimed to have recovered a cellphone and knife used in the crime, apart from a country-made pistol and three cellphones from the possession of the accused.

All four were produced before a local court Friday that sent them to jail, said the Station House Officer of Tirwa police station, Tribhuvan Prasad Verma.

The police exhumed the body and sent it for autopsy. The report is awaited. Police claimed that the victim’s family members identified the body based on clothes and shoes.

A search was on for three other accused identified as Dhruv, Roshan and Lalli, the officer added. The prime accused, Shivam Rajput, is a neighbour of the victim while the other accused live in other parts of the district.

The victim, Abhishek, was a resident of Anpurna Nagar area in Kannauj. His father Gopal Rajput is a medical practitioner.

