4 years on, Govt plugs cost escalation loophole in Jal Jeevan projects

The Government has now moved to plug this gap in the new guidelines, “Operational Guidelines Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Har Ghar Jal”, which will govern the scheme in the second phase till 2028.

A key safeguard to regulate spending under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre’s showpiece rural tap water scheme, has been reinstated in new rules to govern the initiative — plugging a gap that had led to cost escalations in projects far beyond official estimates.

The safeguard, called “Tender premium”, refers to the additional amount quoted by a project bidder that is higher than the Government’s estimated cost. It was part of the original rules for the scheme drafted in 2019, and effectively meant that states were not allowed to use Central funds to cover the additional amount.

On June 21, 2022, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry deleted the words “Tender premium” from the list of “inadmissible expenses” while amending the guidelines. On May 21 last year, an investigation by The Indian Express of data uploaded by states and Union Territories on the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard showed that the change in guidelines resulted in additional costs totalling Rs 16,839 crore for 14,586 schemes — an increase of 14.58 per cent from the estimated cost.