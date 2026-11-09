4-year-old sexually assaulted in Goa, minister says 90% such crimes by outsiders

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in North Goa on Sunday, police said.

Even as the police continue their search for the accused, who remains unidentified so far, Goa Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar said that “90 per cent” of such crimes in the state are committed by “outsiders”.

“Such crimes should not happen in Goa or anywhere else in the country. The person who has committed this crime has a demonic mentality. Goa is a tourist state. People from outside the state come here and 90 per cent of people involved in such cases are those who have come to Goa from outside [the state],” Tawadkar said.