4-year-old sexually assaulted in Goa, minister says 90% such crimes by outsiders

The minor girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where her condition is reported to be stable. The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 08:39 PM IST
Two sisters were found dead in Goa. Probe found they had saved money for a funeralThe minor girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where her condition is reported to be stable, said police. (File photo/Representational)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in North Goa on Sunday, police said.

Even as the police continue their search for the accused, who remains unidentified so far, Goa Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar said that “90 per cent” of such crimes in the state are committed by “outsiders”.

“Such crimes should not happen in Goa or anywhere else in the country. The person who has committed this crime has a demonic mentality. Goa is a tourist state. People from outside the state come here and 90 per cent of people involved in such cases are those who have come to Goa from outside [the state],” Tawadkar said.

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He said people could not be stopped from coming to Goa to earn their livelihood. “The government is playing its role to control such crimes. Police should also tighten enforcement in the state to prevent such incidents,” Tawadkar added.

Police said multiple teams were conducting raids to trace the accused.

The minor girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where her condition is reported to be stable, said police.

According to the police, the minor, daughter of a daily-wage labourer, was found crying on Sunday night by a passerby near a taxi stand after which locals informed the police.

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Officers said preliminary probe suggested that the accused abducted the minor girl and took her to the basement of a dilapidated building next to a lane, which is used as a dumpster, and raped her.

Some suspects rounded up

Rahul Gupta, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Goa, told the media, “Several teams are working to trace the accused person. Some suspects have been rounded up. The minor girl’s condition is stable.”

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed the police to conduct a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation in the case.

The Commission said the child must receive all necessary medical assistance, psychological counselling, care and support during treatment and investigation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely... Read More

 

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