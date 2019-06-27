4 Unnao jail staff in dock as video of convict ‘with clay gun’ emerges

Three days after a video from Unnao jail showing an inmate roaming around with what appears to be a pistol went viral, departmental action has been initiated against four jail staff members.

Advertising

An inquiry report by jail superintendent A K Singh found that two prisoners, with the help of head jail wardens Mata Prasad, Hemraj, Awadhesh Sahi and Salim Khan created the whole scenario “to put pressure on the prison administration.”

“A video related to Unnao jail showing what appeared to be a pistol in the hands of an inmate, Amrish, who was transferred from Meerut to Unnao. After inquiry, it was found that another inmate, Gaurav Pratap Singh, who is a painter, made the object out of clay,” claimed a statement released by the administration.

“The same object was seen in the video. About eatables shown in the video, they were routine food items given to the prisoners,” it said.