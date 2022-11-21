4 suspected coal thieves shot in Jharkhand

FOUR PEOPLE were shot dead by CISF personnel and two sustained injuries after they were allegedly caught stealing coal in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 19 and November 20.

“As per the initial police and CISF report…, near Benidih railway siding, people on more than two dozen motorcycles were stealing coal. When the CISF personnel stopped them, they started hurling stones at them… and attempted to snatch their weapons. In retaliation, the CISF personnel fired at them leading to the deaths,” the Dhanbad district administration said in a statement on Sunday. Two CISF personnel were also injured in the incident.

The dead were identified as Pritam Nonia (29), Ataul Ansari (26), Shahzad Khan (32) and Shamim Ansari (25).

Dhanbad Rural SP Reeshma Ramesan said: “We are in the process of conducting investigations. We have not been able to ascertain their past criminal antecedent…” She said the rest of the suspects have not been identified yet.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh has formed a team for a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

CISF (DIG) Vinay Kajla told reporters: “The incident will be investigated.”