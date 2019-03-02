4 security men killed in Jammu&Kashmir encounter

Four security personnel were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district early on Friday while a civilian was killed during clashes in the area.

A J&K Police spokesperson said a cordon and search was launched in Babagund area of Kralgund at Handwara late on Thursday, and “as the searches were going on, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately on the search party”.

A CRPF commandant was among several injured while four security personnel were killed. J&K police personnel Naseer Ahmad Kholi and Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and CRPF Inspector Pintu and Constable Vinod were among the deceased.

The operation was underway till late Friday night.

A team of security personnel, including officers, were fired upon by militants who were hiding in a house nearby during the operation. “When they reached near the house, the militants were hiding and fired at them leading to the fatal injuries of security personnel,” a J&K Police officer said on Friday. He said the injured security personnel were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

A CRPF spokesperson said three CRPF men were injured in the operation and were shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. CRPF sources said the injured CRPF commandant, who suffered bullet injuries, is said to be stable.

A civilian was killed during clashes between stone-pelting youths and security forces in the area. Health officials at the Handwara district hospital said that two civilians with “fire arm injuries” were brought to the hospital. “One of them was brought dead, and he had injuries on chest,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Rouf. He said the other civilian was shifted for specialized treatment.

The J&K Police said in a statement, “In the nearby area, one individual identified as Waseem Ahmad Mir also sustained bullet injury… consequently succumbed at the hospital.”

Health officials in Kupwara district said three more injured youths were treated at other health facilities.