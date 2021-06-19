4 Rohingya men arrested over human trafficking: UP ATS

Police added that the syndicate members belonged to the Rohingya community and were involved in preparing fake documents such as Aadhaar and voter cards and also passports.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four Rohingya men, who had been allegedly living in India illegally, from Meerut on Friday.

Police alleged that the arrested persons were running a human trafficking syndicate and were involved in preparing forged government documents. They have been identified as Hafiz Shafiq alias Shamiullah, Azizul Rahman alias Aziz, Mufizur Rehman alias Mufiz and Mohammad Ismail – all residents of Myanmar—and were staying in Meerut, they added.

Police claimed to have recovered three United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cards, three cellphones, one forged Aadhaar card, two copies of passport, laptop, pendrive and other documents from their possessions.

According to police, since the last few days they were getting complaints that a human trafficking syndicate was being run in UP and its member helped other Rohingyas, including girls, from Myanmar to enter India illegally.

Police added that the syndicate members belonged to the Rohingya community and were involved in preparing fake documents such as Aadhaar and voter cards and also passports. The group also used to arrange jobs for Rohingyas in different business establishments and charged a commission on their salary, said police. They added that they were probing if the arrested persons were also involved in smuggling.