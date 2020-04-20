4 new positive cases from Nayagaon, Mohali district tally goes up to 61

On the quarantined people, the DC said that 1986 people have been put in quarantine while 562 have completed the protocol.. 9Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar) On the quarantined people, the DC said that 1986 people have been put in quarantine while 562 have completed the protocol.. 9Representational Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

FOUR MORE positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the district from Nayagaon on Sunday, taking the total number to 61. All the four persons tested positive for the disease were the primary contacts of a man who was tested positive this week. The positive cases include an infant. The district had so far reported two deaths and six patients were cured. Two patients who were recovered were also discharged on Sunday.

The administration sealed the locality from where the cases were reported and extensive sampling was done. All the four cases are immediate family members of the PGI employee who was tested positive on Friday.

The four cases comprise an infant daughter of the already positive case, his 60-year-old mother, 26-year-old wife and 19-year-old brother-in-law. Two patients were admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) while the remaining two were admitted to the Gian Sagar hospital which was made a 500-bed facility for the COVID-19 patients.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the development and said that the number of cases is related to extensive sampling of people. He added that the health department teams were deputed to test as many people as they can so that the spread of the disease could be contained.

The DC added that a total of 919 samples were collected in the district out of which 838 turned out to be negative. He said that the report of 20 samples was pending.

“Most of the positive cases are primary contacts of the people who were already tested positive for the disease. Our focus is on to identify the contacts and put them in isolation. The rapid testing is also going on,” the DC added.

On the quarantined people, the DC said that 1986 people have been put in quarantine while 562 have completed the protocol.

The district has the highest number of positive cases in Punjab and is a hotspot for COVID-19 spread. The maximum of 38 cases were reported from Jawaharpur village in Derabassi Sub-Division while six cases and a death was reported from Nayagaon.

District epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur told The Indian Express that two

patients, one from Sector 68 and other from Sector 91, were discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the disease.

