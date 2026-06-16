4 ‘Namo’ cities to be developed in Delhi-NCR, says Minister Manohar Lal

In addition to the new cities, the board also decided to divide the NCR into three zones, including the core NCR, for the purpose of the pollution control measures. (Express File Photo)

Four greenfield cities would be developed in the National Capital Region, with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, at a total cost of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NRCPB) chaired by Lal and attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Lal said the cities would be chosen through a challenge, with each state submitting three proposals. In the case of Delhi, a sub-city would be proposed, he said. These new cities or sub-city would be along the transport nodes, including the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). He added that the name “Namo” cities would be in line with the name of the RRTS trains, Namo Bharat.