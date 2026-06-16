4 ‘Namo’ cities to be developed in Delhi-NCR, says Minister Manohar Lal

NCR Planning Board gives nod to Rs 5,000 crore scheme for development of greenfield cities

Written by: Damini Nath
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 04:12 PM IST
delhi ncr rajasthanIn addition to the new cities, the board also decided to divide the NCR into three zones, including the core NCR, for the purpose of the pollution control measures. (Express File Photo)
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Four greenfield cities would be developed in the National Capital Region, with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, at a total cost of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NRCPB) chaired by Lal and attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Lal said the cities would be chosen through a challenge, with each state submitting three proposals. In the case of Delhi, a sub-city would be proposed, he said. These new cities or sub-city would be along the transport nodes, including the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). He added that the name “Namo” cities would be in line with the name of the RRTS trains, Namo Bharat.

The meeting was held to discuss and approve the NCR Regional Plan-2041. The minister said most of the issues had been agreed to, however, the final plan would be declared in about two months.

In addition to the new cities, the board also decided to divide the NCR into three zones, including the core NCR, for the purpose of the pollution control measures.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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