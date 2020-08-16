4 Mumbai cops suspended for ‘beating man to death’

After the Bombay HC’s intervention, Mumbai police took cognizance and a suspension order was issued a fortnight ago. A departmental inquiry is on. (Representational)

The Mumbai police has suspended four policemen attached with the Juhu police station for an alleged assault on a 22-year-old man leading to his death.

The incident took place on March 29 in Juhu. The four constables— Santosh Desai, Digambar Chauhan, Ankush Palve and Ananda Gaikwad—in their attempt to enforce the lockdown, assaulted Raju Velu. The police had said that Velu was caught and lynched by localsand had registered a case of murder, unlawful assembly and rioting against eight persons.

Velu’s relatives had, however, approached the police and claimed he was beaten to death by the police.

His brother filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court.

During earlier hearings, the Mumbai police denied the allegations and filed two affidavits. A status report had also been filed in which four policemen were identified, who allegedly assaulted the deceased, and the police had proposed to conduct departmental proceedings against them.

After the Bombay HC’s intervention, Mumbai police took cognizance and a suspension order was issued a fortnight ago. A departmental inquiry is on.

