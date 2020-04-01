4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Pune, total cases now 36

Presently, 23,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,434 people are in institutional quarantine. Presently, 23,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,434 people are in institutional quarantine.

Two Pune residents tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday night, including a 60-year-old man from Kalyaninagar and a 55-year-old woman from Ghorpade Peth. As many as 18 of their close contacts have also been hospitalised and their throat swabs sent for tests.

A 63-year-old woman from Junnar tehsil in Pune district and another 60-year-old man from Kondhwa have also tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 36.

Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said the 63-year-old woman tested positive after her son, who lives in Mumbai, was infected with the disease. The samples of eight of their family members have tested negative. The woman has been admitted to Naidu Hospital.

According to district health authorities, of the 36 persons with COVID-19, 29 are from city areas and seven are from rural areas.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the network of laboratories has been expanded across the country and 23 laboratories in the state (10 government and 13 private ones) have been approved by the ICMR to test for COVID-19. Reports from private laboratories are being evaluated before they are finalised.

A total of of 406 patients have been hospitalised on Tuesday across the state. Of the 6,331 laboratory samples, 5,780 were negative and 302 have tested positive till now. A total of 39 patients have been discharged till date after making a full recovery.

Presently, 23,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,434 people are in institutional quarantine.

