4 months on, Kerala cops yet to get a lead in missing German woman case

Nearly four months after a German woman landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport and went missing soon thereafter, the police are yet to get a lead in the case.

Advertising

According to police, Lisa Wiese, 31, left Germany on March 5 and landed in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. She reportedly proceeded to Amritanandamayi’s ashram in neighbouring Kollam district thereafter.

The police did not confirm whether she had reached the ashram, according to PTI.

On Tuesday, senior police officer Kori Sanjaykumar Garudin said, “We have verified that she has not left the country. We are inspecting various religious houses and centres in the state.’’

Advertising

“We have alerted security agencies in other states (as well),” he added.

Garudin said Wiese arrived with two others and the police have found that one of them — her partner Mohammed Ali, who holds a British passport — left the country within days. The other person — a man — has not officially left the country, the police said.

Wiese was to leave India on May 5, as per her travel plans, but her family said they haven’t heard about her days after she landed in Kerala. The police registered the missing case on the basis of a complaint from Wiese’s mother. The complaint came to the police through the German consulate.