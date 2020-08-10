scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
4 Maoist camps busted in Odisha

Written by Aishwarya Mohanty | Bhubaneswar | Published: August 10, 2020 6:48:18 am
Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said the team spotted a group of 10-15 Maoists, who started firing on the security personnel, leading to an encounter. (Representational Image)

A joint team of the Odisha police Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF on Sunday busted four Maoist camps after a gunfight in the Gandhamardhan reserve forest in Bargarh district.

According to a statement by the Odisha Police, the gunfight broke out when the team of security personnel was out on a combing operation that was launched based on “reliable intelligence inputs regarding camping of CPI (Maoists) and planning of violent anti-state activities” in the area.

Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said the team spotted a group of 10-15 Maoists, who started firing on the security personnel, leading to an encounter. “Based on the hand-written literature… recovered from the spot, we are suspecting that one of their high level officials was present,” Sahoo said.

