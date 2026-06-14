4 killed as Patalkot Express rams into passengers jumping from another train in MP’s Morena

According to railway officials, the train was stopped after an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) was initiated by a passenger travelling in the general coach, the second coach from the locomotive.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 07:42 PM IST
4 killed as oncoming train rams into passengers in Jhansi Division (Representative Image)4 killed as oncoming train rams into passengers in Jhansi Division (Representative Image)
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Morena Train Tragedy: Four passengers were killed after being struck by a passing train in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at around 4:15 PM when train number 19665 Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express came to a halt in the Hetampur (HET)-Dholpur (DHO) section of  North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division.

According to railway officials, the train was stopped after an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) was initiated by a passenger travelling in the general coach, the second coach from the locomotive.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR said that four casualties reported. In a statement, NCR said that, according to preliminary information, some passengers got down from the train and moved onto a nearby railway track while the train was halted.

“During this time, Train No. 20424 Firozpur–Seoni Patalkot Express, approaching on the Up line, reportedly struck some of these passengers, resulting in casualties,” it said.

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The zonal railway further stated that, upon receiving information about the incident, senior officials from the railway, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the local administration immediately rushed to the spot. It added that all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected passengers.

“A detailed investigation is being conducted to ascertain the exact causes and circumstances of the incident,” it said.

It further urged passengers to refrain from getting off trains without permission, whether moving or stationary and to follow all prescribed railway safety norms.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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