4 killed as Patalkot Express rams into passengers jumping from another train in MP’s Morena

Morena Train Tragedy: Four passengers were killed after being struck by a passing train in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at around 4:15 PM when train number 19665 Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express came to a halt in the Hetampur (HET)-Dholpur (DHO) section of North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division.

According to railway officials, the train was stopped after an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) was initiated by a passenger travelling in the general coach, the second coach from the locomotive.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR said that four casualties reported. In a statement, NCR said that, according to preliminary information, some passengers got down from the train and moved onto a nearby railway track while the train was halted.