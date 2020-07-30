4 kg gold, 8,376 books among Jayalalithaa properties listed by Tamil Nadu govt

J Jayalalithaa. (File) J Jayalalithaa. (File)

Nearly 4 kg gold, 610 kg silver, 8,376 books, 38 air conditioners and 10,438 dress materials have been listed by the Tamil Nadu government as properties of former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief, late J Jayalalithaa, at her Poes Garden residence.

The state government is in the process of acquiring assets of the former Chief Minister at her three-storey Veda Nilayam residence, which was originally purchased by her late mother.

The acquisition, which has been opposed by Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs — her niece Deepa and nephew Deepak — would include shifting her properties to the ownership of the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Eleven televisions, 10 refrigerators, 29 telephones and mobile phones, 394 mementos, 65 suitcases and 108 cosmetic items and six clocks have also been listed among Jayalalithaa’s assets.

Two mango trees, a jackfruit tree, five coconut and five banana trees have been listed as well.

The former Chief Minister’s residence is being acquired after an ordinance was promulgated in May to facilitate its temporary possession to convert it into a memorial. The state government deposited Rs 67.9 crore in the civil court on July 25 for acquiring Veda Nilayam. Out of this sum, Rs 36.9 crore would be paid towards I-T and wealth tax arrears and the remaining amount may go to Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs.

