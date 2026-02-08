4 Indian students injured in knife attack in Russia

Four Indian medical students were injured in a knife attack in Ufa, in Russia on Saturday, as per the Indian Embassy. Officials from the Indian consulate in Kazan, situated about 400 km away, were on their way to offer assistance to those affected, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

“An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” said a post by the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday evening.