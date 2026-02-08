4 Indian students injured in knife attack in Russia

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four Indian medical students were injured in a knife attack in Ufa, in Russia on Saturday, as per the Indian Embassy. Officials from the Indian consulate in Kazan, situated about 400 km away, were on their way to offer assistance to those affected, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow.
“An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” said a post by the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday evening.
An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured…
— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026
As per local media report, at least six persons and two police officers were injured in the stabbing attack on Saturday.
According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the medical university dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa, and stabbed several students.
“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal. The identity or the nationality of students was not revealed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mira Kapoor's fashion sense is a blend of chic and practical, featuring statement pieces and timeless classics. Her recent Instagram post showcases her shoe collection, influenced by fictional fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw. To create a similar footwear wardrobe, designer Kshama Pandit advises selecting versatile styles like sneakers, flats, ankle boots, mid-height heels, and neutral sandals.