4 held with firearms on Gujarat-Rajasthan border

Four persons were arrested on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Banaskantha district, on Thursday, for possession of at least four firearms and multiple rounds of live ammunition.

According to the police, a Maruti Swift Dzire car coming from Abu road in Rajasthan was intercepted at Amirgadh border check post in Banaskantha on Thursday evening, wherein police recovered unlicensed weapons and ammunition from the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar Bhup Singh Jat, Pramod Singh Jat, Ishwar Sharma and Abu Nabi Kalwa Rajput, all from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

“The vehicle was stopped on a random basis and we found four country-made firearms along with several rounds of live ammunition. The accused have not yet revealed why they were carrying four firearms, nor did they have any licence for it. We have arrested them and launched a probe,” said a police officer at Amirgadh police station.

