Gujarat: 4 held over ‘murder’ of scrap dealer in Morbi

Morbi district police arrested four of the 13 accused in connection with the alleged murder of scrap dealer Mohammed Hanif Kasmani alias Mammu Dadhi on September 10 and also recovered a firearm and a cartridge suspected to have been used by the assailants. These are the first arrests in the murder case.

Police said Ismile Makrani, his brother Irfan Makrani, Riyaz Dosani and Ezaz Chaniya were formally arrested on Friday after they tested negative for Covid-19. While Ismile and Irfan are residents of the Makranivas area of Morbi town, Dosani is a resident of the Kalika Plot area of Morbi town. Chaniya is a resident of Scientific Road in the Kalika Plot area. A release from the Morbi police said that the four were rounded by special teams formed for nabbing the 13 men accused of shooting Dadhi dead at Bhaktinagar Circle in Morbi town on Tuesday night.

The four were named in an FIR launched by ‘A’ division police station of Morbi town based on a complaint filed by Dadhi’s son Maqbul. “Meanwhile, as per intelligence inputs, the accused had abandoned a car they had used to commit the crime, near Junpir Dargah in Kherva-Vanzara village. Therefore, upon checking the said place and car, a country-made pistol, a used cartridge and three mobile phones were recovered from the car,” a release said.