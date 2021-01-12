4 held for killing Sardhana man: Under Yogi govt, criminals’ place is in jail, or they are killed in encounters

According to police, the deceased person, Deepak, had a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, Shadab (23). Deepak used to allegedly blackmail the woman by threatening to post her “objectionable” photos online. (Representational)

The Meerut police arrested four people late on Monday night for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Sardhana town on Saturday. Following the death of Deepak Prajapati, Hindu outfit members led by BJP legislator from Sardhana Sangeet Som staged a demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the killers.

Meanwhile, Som visited Deepak’s house on Tuesday afternoon and handed over Rs 5 lakh to the family members. “The only place for criminals in the Yogi Adityanath government is either in jail or they are killed in encounter. Our CM is committed to provide a crime-free society in the state, and we are working to achieve that. In the previous regime of the Akhilesh Yadav government, criminals used to roam outside without any fear from police,” said Som.

According to police, the deceased person, Deepak, had a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, Shadab (23). Deepak used to allegedly blackmail the woman by threatening to post her “objectionable” photos online. He also allegedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from her. On January 7, Deepak released some photos of her in a few WhatsApp groups after she had refused to give him more money, police added.

“Deepak was shot dead by Shadab and three others on Saturday night after he shared a few obscene photographs of the latter’s sister in some WhatsApp groups. During interrogation, Shadab told us that Deepak had earlier taken Rs 2 lakh from sister during the last two years. His sister had stolen the money from her home to pay up. This time, Deepak was again demanding Rs 50,000 more from her sister and also blackmailed her,” said Keshav Kumar, SP (Rural).

He added that after his sister’s photos were widely shared in the town, Shadab allegedly joined hands with the three other accused – Nadeem, Mayur and Sameer – to kill Deepak. They laid a trap to kill Deepak while he was returning home with his friend after having dinner at a local restaurant on Saturday night, Kumar said.

“Initially, Mayur opened fire on Deepak, but missed his aim. Then Shadab shot Deepak from a close range. All the four accused have now been arrested and have confessed to their crime,” said Kumar.