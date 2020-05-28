4 Haryana districts sharing borders with Delhi still give health dept sleepless nights

On the contrary, the other 18 districts of the state have shown a high case incidence, which has also impacted their recovery rate. (Representational Photo) On the contrary, the other 18 districts of the state have shown a high case incidence, which has also impacted their recovery rate. (Representational Photo)

FARIDABAD, GURGAON, Sonipat, and Jhajjar — four districts of Haryana that share borders with national capital New Delhi, continue to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases, posing a serious challenge to the state health department.

Haryana witnessed the highest single-day spike with 94 cases Tuesday, followed by another 76 new cases on Wednesday, taking the state Covid tally to 1,381. Of these, while 838 patients have so far recovered and 18 died, there are still 525 active cases remaining.

Of 76 fresh cases, 60 were reported from Faridabad (25), Gurgaon (20), Sonipat (11), and Jhajjar (4). Among the other districts, Palwal recorded eight fresh cases, three each in Rohtak and Narnaul while one case was reported in Kanral and Sirsa.

High recovery rate in 8 districts

At least eight districts in Haryana have shown a significant recovery rate of over 85 per cent. The two districts – Panchkula and Yamunanagar — recorded a 100 per cent recovery rate, as of Wednesday evening. All of Panchkula 25 patients and Yamunanagar’s eight patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The other six districts whose recovery rate is significant are Nuh (65/ 66 patients discharged), Jhajjar (90/97 patients discharged), Ambala (40/47 patients discharged), Sirsa (9/11 patients discharged), Fatehabad (6/9 patients discharged) and Kaithal (4/6 patients discharged).

Other districts see rise in cases

On the contrary, the other 18 districts of the state have shown a high case incidence, which has also impacted their recovery rate. Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat are the three districts of the state with maximum cases and poorest recovery rate.

According to the Wednesday evening Covid bulletin released by state’s health department, 193 patients of 337 were discharged in Gurgaon, followed by Faridabad (120/258 patients discharged), Sonipat (124/174 patients discharged), Palwal (39/51 discharged), Panipat (33/59 discharged), Jind (18/27 discharged), Karnal (16/37 discharged), Bhiwani (6/11 discharged), Rohtak (11/19 discharged), Narnaul (6/26 discharged), Hisar (3/22 discharged), Rewari (4/18 discharged), Charkhi Dadri (1/7 discharged) and Kurukshetra (3/21 patients discharged).

Although Haryana has sealed its borders with Delhi in four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the cases continue to increase as the state government began allowing relaxations post lockdown 3.0.

The maximum number of containment zones have also been declared in these four districts — 72 in Sonipat, 41 in Faridabad, 26 in Gurgaon and 36 in Jhajjar.

Recovery rate dips

Because of the sudden increase in Haryana’s cases over the last two days, especially in these four districts, the state’s recovery rate dipped to 60.68 per cent, while its case-doubling rate also came down to 17 days. The case-positive rate in Haryana, Wednesday evening, was 1.37 per cent while the state was conducting 4,132 tests per million population. The fatality rate of Covid patients in Haryana, Wednesday evening, was 1.30 per cent.

8,100 workers sent in 5 Shramik trains to Bihar and Jharkhand

Five Shramik trains carrying over 8,100 migrant workers from Haryana were sent to Bihar and Jharkhand. The workers boarded these trains from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat, Faridabad and Rohtak. “Similarly, workers of neighbouring states of Haryana are also being sent to their home states through buses, free of cost. These workers have made a significant contribution to the progress and development of Haryana. Today, 1,600 workers from Gurugram left for Ranchi (Jharkhand), 1,696 workers from Hisar to Katihar (Bihar), 1,600 workers from Panipat to Barauni (Bihar), 1,650 workers from Faridabad to Muzaffarpur (Bihar) and 1,637 workers from Rohtak to Katihar (Bihar),” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

No. of people tested (till Wednesday): 1,04,747

Total test reports received in last 24 hours: 2,729

No. of people tested positive on Wednesday: 76

