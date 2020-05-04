4 days, 3 reports: Faridkot lab declares Nanded returnee negative, positive and then negative again

All three reports were sent back by the testing lab at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. (Representational Photo) All three reports were sent back by the testing lab at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. (Representational Photo)

The doctors at Moga Civil Hospital can’t decide if they should keep a 29-year-old Nanded pilgrim from Baghapurana in isolation ward or not. The man’s wife, mother, 1-year old son, brother and a cousin are already admitted at the isolation ward after being declared coronavirus positive. However, the 29-year-old’s sample, which was taken on April 28 after the family returned from Nanded in a private vehicle, was declared negative, positive and then negative again in a matter of four days.

Unsure of the last report declaring him negative Sunday, the doctors at the Civil Hospital have not taken him out of isolation ward. The doctors here are now waiting for final word from state health authorities.

Such discrepancy, however, has not been just with 29-year old’s report alone. Five people, including the 29-year-old, his wife, mother, cousin and a Dubai-returned man, were first declared negative by the Faridkot lab on April 30, and then declared positive on May 2.

A day after all five were shifted to the isolation ward, one among them – the 29-year-old – was declared negative. This came shortly after he raised the matter on social media questioning authenticity of the reports.

Dr Manish Arora, district epidemiologist, Moga said: “On April 30, he and four others were tested negative as per report we received from Faridkot lab. Then on May 2, all five were declared positive and we shifted them to isolation ward. Now, today a third report has been received according to which the man is negative. But we can’t take responsibility of shifting him out from isolation ward yet. What if he is positive and infection is spread further. His anger is justified. We have written to Civil Surgeon and clarification has again been sought from Faridkot lab authorities.”

The man, who continues to share the isolation ward with his wife and son who are positive, said, “My son keeps hugging, kissing, and sleeping with me. He is in my lap almost all the time. He is positive, but I am negative. But I cannot leave him alone in isolation ward because I have to take care of him and my wife. But can someone tell us exactly if I am positive or negative? How can there be three reports of one sample?”

The district media bulletin released Sunday declared 22 active cases (excluding the man and another Nanded patient admitted in Ludhiana). These 22 active cases include 4 ASHA workers, one Dubai NRI and 17 Nanded pilgrims.

