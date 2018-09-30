Four cops died on duty, police plan initiatives to prevent cardiac arrests among its men

At the event in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) At the event in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Mumbai Police plans to train its men on cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedures and make it mandatory for them to undergo an annual health checkup to prevent sudden cardiac arrests (SCA).

The decision follows the death of four police personnel on bandobast duty during the recently concluded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal spoke about the initiative at an awareness event organised by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI), along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday. “We are trying to ensure that we have an annual health check-up of our men. Next, I will encourage each and every person in our team to learn the methods of resuscitation from SCA. Not only will it save precious lives during the line of duty, but our men could assist members of general public if such scenario arises,” Jaiswal said.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “The aim of the initiative is to prepare ourselves and minimise the loss of life due to SCA. BMC is focusing on lifestyle diseases, along with communicable diseases. We will ensure that all of them take the training of the resuscitation process and treat health as paramount.”

The four policemen who lost their lives include an assistant police inspector and three constables, two of whom worked as police drivers. The first death was reported on September 16 when constable Rajendra Patil (40) attached to the VT Marg police collapsed while on his bandobast duty. On September 17, API Sakharam Madke (45), attached to the Chunabhatti police station died on duty after he collapsed in the police station. On September 21, Vijay Tambe (57), a driver in the police department succumbed to a cardiac attack in his vehicle while returning from his night patrol and on September 23, another driver Subhash Bangar(53), also collapsed in his vehicle while on duty in central Mumbai. It is so far not clear if the deceased had a history and suffered cardiac attack due to exertion.

Dr Praffula Kerkar, Organising Secretary, CSI, said, “SCA are responsible for around 24,000 deaths in Mumbai every year. Every hour, three people die of a SCA. In most cases, by the time medical practitioners reach the spot it is too late.”

Actor Kajol, who was a special guest at the event, said, “It is an easy method — compressions and resuscitation — something that even you and I can perform, and it might save someone’s life.”

Between November 22 to 25, CSI will organise camps to train around 300 fire-fighters, police personnel and even civic employees in ‘direct hand compressions’ and usage of AED devices.

