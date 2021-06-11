Four cities build consortium for genomic surveillance of virus

TO COMPLEMENT the national effort led by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a consortium of four city clusters – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune – has been established to upscale genomic surveillance on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The new effort aims at developing strategies and building capabilities to identify variants of concern before they spread widely and cause outbreaks, said experts.

The consortium aims to develop targeted sampling strategies based on granular epidemiological and clinical data. Coupled with intense environmental surveillance and advanced computational techniques, the consortium will also focus on building capabilities for real-time surveillance and epidemiology, read an official statement issued on Thursday.

The consortium has been established with the support and seed funding of Rockefeller Foundation, and is led by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad. At present, it includes different partners in three other cities: NCBS-TIFR, InStem-DBT and NIMHANS in Bengaluru; CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi; Pune Knowledge Cluster, CSIR-NCL and IISER in Pune. It will work closely with local governments, hospitals and clinicians. In collaboration with INSACOG, the consortium aims to eventually turn this into a national effort by expanding to other strategic locations in India.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, adviser at CSIR-CCMB, will lead these efforts along with Prof Satyajit Mayor, NCBS; Prof L S Shashidhara, Pune Knowledge Cluster; and Dr Anurag Agrawal, CSIR-IGIB.