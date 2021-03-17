4 cattle die at Baghpat cowshed, Hindu Yuva Vahini members create ruckus: Officials

It was because of non-payment of required funds by the government for upkeep of cattle at cowsheds that over a dozen gram panchayat chiefs in Bundelkhand's Banda district had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 21 last year.

Hindu Yuva Vahini members allegedly created a ruckus at Acharya Vidyasagar Cowshed in Baghpat’s Baraut town on Wednesday morning following the death of four stray cattle. The protesters demanded immediate action against the organising committee members, said officials.

According to Hindu Vahini’s Baghpat district in charge Alok Shahstri, the members reached the cowshed after receiving a tip-off. “We found that efforts were being made to bury the four bovine carcasses at the cowshed without any post-mortem examination. We also saw other cattle whose condition was extremely weak. The authorities claimed that the cattle died as a result of food poisoning after they had eaten leftover food thrown into the premises by local residents following a marriage ceremony.”

He added that the Yuva Vahini will launch a sustained agitation in this connection to bring the culprits to book.

Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM), Baraut, Durgesh Mishra who rushed to the spot assured the Vahini members of looking into the issue and send a detailed report seeking action against the guilty to the state government. “This is a serious issue and those responsible for the bovine deaths will not be spared,” said the SDM.

However, chief of the gaushala (cowshed) committee Dhanpal Jain claimed that they had been writing to the local administration for the last two years to earmark a place to bury carcasses, but to no avail.

“We do not get sufficient funds from the government to look after these cattle at our sheds, but still we are doing our best. At present, there are 213 cows in the shed. As per the government rate that allots Rs 30 per cow per day for maintenance, we should get over Rs 6,000 every day and nearly Rs 1.90 lakh every month. But what we get is a minuscule amount,” said Jain. There are approximately 40 cowsheds in Baghpat district alone.

It was because of non-payment of required funds by the government for upkeep of cattle at cowsheds that over a dozen gram panchayat chiefs in Bundelkhand’s Banda district had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 21 last year. They had said owing to funds crunch they would have to release nearly 15,000 cattle in nearly 43 cowsheds in Banda district alone.

Gyanendra Kumar, one of the signatories, said the letter stated: “We have not been receiving funds from the government since April last year, but we were managing the affair on our own somehow. We will become caretaker panchayat chiefs after December 25 after the announcement of panchayat polls and will be left with no other option but to release the cattle on streets.”

The state government had allocated a budget of Rs 613 crore for the upkeep and construction of cowsheds in it’s budget for the previous year, but no separate allocation has been made for the current fiscal year, a senior official said.

As per the last cattle census held in Uttar Pradesh in 2012, there were around 12 lakh stray cattle and by now the figure might have increased many fold considering that there is a blanket ban on cow slaughter in the state since 2017, he said.