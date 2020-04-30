4 booked for killing man over bathing in a pond

The four then fled the spot. (Representational Photo) The four then fled the spot. (Representational Photo)

Four persons were booked for allegedly murdering a man over taking a bath in a pond in Chandala village of Garbada taluka in Dahod on Tuesday night. According to the police, Himsinh Katara and his wife had gone to the pond which is shared by two villages – Chandala and Simaliya. While his wife had gone to the pond to wash clothes, Himsinh had gone to bathe.

However, the four accused from Simaliya village who thought that Himsinh and his wife were fishing in the pond, attacked them. According to the complaint filed by his wife, the accused brutally thrashed Himsinh killing him on the spot. His wife had raised an alarm and called other villagers who tried to intervene, the police said. The four then fled the spot.

“The accused have been fishing in the pond. It is on lease with a private party. When the victim went to the pond to bathe, the accused thought that he was fishing and attacked him. We are still looking at if there is any old rivalry between the two,” said investigating officer A A Rathwa.

Based on the complaint filed, the accused Suman Mohaniya, his brother Ditya Mohaniya and Ditya’s sons Paresh and Haresh Mohaniya have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present).

