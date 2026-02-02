4.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district early Monday morning, officials said.
The tremors were felt at around 5:35 am, with the epicentre located in the Pattan area. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, officials added.
The biggest night of the music world has finally arrived and everyone is waiting in anticipation for the results. For 67 years the Grammys have awarded the best of the best when it comes to music, from legends like Beyoncé, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder to dark horses like Shakti, Charlie Puth and Billie Eilish.