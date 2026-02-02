4.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, officials added.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 07:05 AM IST
KashmirEarth hits J&K's Baramulla
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district early Monday morning, officials said.

The tremors were felt at around 5:35 am, with the epicentre located in the Pattan area. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, officials added.

