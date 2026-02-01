Race against nature: BRO clears 5 feet of snow in 72 hours to reopen vital Kishtwar-Sansari lifeline at 8,700 feet

The Kishtwar-Sansari road is a lifeline for the region and links the Chenab Valley in J&K with Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuFeb 1, 2026 07:01 AM IST
BRO Kishtwar-Sansari road restoration, Jammu to Himachal road connectivity, Project Sampark snow clearance, Lahaul Spiti road news, 118 Road Construction Company, Chenab Valley transport, Jammu-Kashmir Himachal border road, Kishtwar snowfall 2026, Sansari road status, Border Roads Organisation achievement, Indian express news, current affairsThe 118-RCC launched intensive snow clearance operations the next morning, and within the next 72 hours, it cleared the entire 3.5 feet of snow, fully reopening the road to Sansari, officials said.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday said it restored the 112-km Kishtwar-Sansari road, connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district with Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, in a record 72 hours after it was blocked by several feet of snow.

The road axis, which passes at an altitude of 8,759 feet, was first blocked by four to five feet of snow following heavy snowfall between January 22 and 23. Fresh snowfall on January 25 made matters worse, officials said.

On January 26, BRO’s 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) took up restoration work and cleared 2.5 feet of snow, restoring access up to Sansari, but another spell of snowfall on January 27 again blocked the road.

The 118-RCC launched intensive snow clearance operations the next morning, and within the next 72 hours, it cleared the entire 3.5 feet of snow, fully reopening the road to Sansari, officials said.

BRO Kishtwar-Sansari road restoration, Jammu to Himachal road connectivity, Project Sampark snow clearance, Lahaul Spiti road news, 118 Road Construction Company, Chenab Valley transport, Jammu-Kashmir Himachal border road, Kishtwar snowfall 2026, Sansari road status, Border Roads Organisation achievement, Indian express news, current affairs BRO and Project Sampark officials commended the personnel who carried out the operation, saying they worked tirelessly in extreme weather and high-altitude conditions.

The Kishtwar-Sansari road is a lifeline for the region as it links the Chenab Valley in J&K with Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, serving as a crucial axis for inter-state movement, according to an official statement issued by the Defence Ministry spokesperson in Jammu, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal.

BRO Kishtwar-Sansari road restoration, Jammu to Himachal road connectivity, Project Sampark snow clearance, Lahaul Spiti road news, 118 Road Construction Company, Chenab Valley transport, Jammu-Kashmir Himachal border road, Kishtwar snowfall 2026, Sansari road status, Border Roads Organisation achievement, Indian express news, current affairs The road also enables the transport of essential commodities, agricultural produce, and trade between Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, officials said, adding that it ensures access to healthcare, education, and emergency services for remote, high-altitude communities.

The road also enables the transport of essential commodities, agricultural produce, and trade between Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, officials said, adding that it ensures access to healthcare, education, and emergency services for remote, high-altitude communities.

BRO and Project Sampark officials commended the personnel who carried out the operation, saying they worked tirelessly in extreme weather and high-altitude conditions.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
orry
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement