Race against nature: BRO clears 5 feet of snow in 72 hours to reopen vital Kishtwar-Sansari lifeline at 8,700 feet

The 118-RCC launched intensive snow clearance operations the next morning, and within the next 72 hours, it cleared the entire 3.5 feet of snow, fully reopening the road to Sansari, officials said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday said it restored the 112-km Kishtwar-Sansari road, connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district with Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, in a record 72 hours after it was blocked by several feet of snow.

The road axis, which passes at an altitude of 8,759 feet, was first blocked by four to five feet of snow following heavy snowfall between January 22 and 23. Fresh snowfall on January 25 made matters worse, officials said.

On January 26, BRO’s 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) took up restoration work and cleared 2.5 feet of snow, restoring access up to Sansari, but another spell of snowfall on January 27 again blocked the road.