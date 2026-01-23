‘4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US tariffs

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the impact of 50 per cent US tariffs on India’s textile exporters. Sharing a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli said the tariffs have led to job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders, calling it the reality of India’s “dead economy”.
Gandhi further said that the Prime Minister not offered any relief measures nor even spoken about the issue of tariffs. He added that more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. He also asked PM Modi for his attention on the matter.
50% US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India’s textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our ‘Dead Economy’.
Mr. Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of… pic.twitter.com/5BcG3AZibg
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 23, 2026
“India’s textile industry is the second largest employer in our economy – our textiles are loved worldwide, and the craftsmanship of our tailors is truly unparalleled. Yet today, this industry is facing deep uncertainty and fear because of US tariffs,” the former Congress chief said. In the video, Gandhi visits various sections of the textile factory and interacts with workers and executives working there. He also tries his hand at cutting cloth.
(With PTI Inputs)
