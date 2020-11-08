4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Surat, no casualties reported

It struck at 3.39 pm at a depth of 5.9 km. The second tremor of 2.1 magnitude struck at Netrapan in the same region at 5.06 pm at a depth of 4.9 km.

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in many parts of south Gujarat, including Surat city, on Saturday. The tremor, with its epicentre 36 kilometres east-south-east from Bharuch, was followed by a 2.1 magnitude quake in the same region, officials said. No damage to property or casualties were reported due to the tremors.

According to Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the epicentre of the quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was at Mota Malpor village, about 25 km from Kabirvad located of the Narmada riverbank. It struck at 3.39 pm at a depth of 5.9 km. The second tremor of 2.1 magnitude struck at Netrapan in the same region at 5.06 pm at a depth of 4.9 km.

The first quake lasted for around three seconds and drove many people, especially those staying in high-rise apartments, on the roads. Surat Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said, “We have come to know that many high-rises were shaken due to the earthquake today in Surat, but no casualties or damages to buildings have been reported so far.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.