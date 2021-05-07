4.12 lakh new cases in 24 hrs, PM Modi holds review meet; speaks with CMs

WITH THE country reporting a record 4.12 lakh new Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the situation at a meeting attended by senior ministers.

“He was given a detailed picture on the Covid outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. The PM was also apprised of the districts with high disease burden,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“The PM noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more & bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister was also briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. “The PM directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure,” the PMO said.

On Thursday, India’s total active caseload reached 35,66,398; and a record 3,980 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan reported 72.19 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new case count of 57,640. It was followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases, the health ministry said.