3rd COVID-19 casualty in Karnataka took train from Delhi on March 11

KARNATAKA RECORDED its third COVID-19 death on Friday even as nine fresh cases were reported from the state, taking the total number of cases to 64.

A 60-year-old man from Tumkur region in south Karnataka with a recent history of domestic travel but no foreign travel died at a hospital in Tumkur on Friday morning. He had returned from Delhi by train on March 14, officials said.

“Twenty-four high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in a designated hospital. Eight have tested negative and three are healthcare professionals who are house-quarantined,’’ state health secretary Jawaid Akhtar said.

The health authorities have asked passengers who travelled from Delhi on March 11 in the same coach of Kongu Express as the deceased to contact a helpline.

“‘P-60’ travelled on the Kongu Express train from Delhi which departed on March 11 and arrived in Yeshwanthpur on March 14 at 12.30 am. From Yeshwanthpur, he took a KSRTC bus to reach Sira, Tumkur,’’ a health official said.

Among the nine fresh cases reported on Friday are a man who returned from London and a 10-month-old infant.

Among the fresh cases is “P 56”, a 10-month-old male child from Dakshina Kannada who has no history of travel to COVID-19 affected countries, a health department official said. “As per preliminary investigation, the child was taken near the Kerala border by family members. Six primary contacts are under quarantine.”

Also among the fresh cases are two women — 35-year-old and a 33-year-old — who worked as domestic help at the home of a 51-year-old man in Bengaluru who returned from London on March 13 and tested positive.

